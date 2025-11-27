Tashkent Hosts EU-Central Asia Economic Forum 

ASTANA – A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev took part in the third European Union-Central Asia Economic Forum on Nov. 26 in Tashkent, highlighting Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation with the EU.

The forum brought together representatives of the European Commission, senior officials from Central Asian countries, and representatives of finance and economic ministries to discuss trade, investment, and sustainable development, reported the Prime Ministry’s press service.

In his plenary speech, Koishybayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s support for expanding economic ties with the EU, noting the country’s focus on strengthening multifaceted cooperation and constructive dialogue between Central Asia and Europe. He outlined Kazakhstan’s ongoing structural reforms and stressed the importance of comprehensive regional cooperation and investment collaboration.

On the sidelines of the forum, Koishybayev met with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, during which both officials reaffirmed the strategic nature of Kazakhstan-EU relations.

Discussions included joint projects in priority economic sectors, development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and opportunities under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative to enhance regional transit potential.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen the strategic partnership, strengthen sustainable economic ties, and jointly implement new investment and infrastructure projects.

On Nov. 27, Tashkent also hosted the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum, which is supposed to feature the presentation of the EU Connectivity Agenda, a comprehensive framework outlining the EU’s vision to develop a transport and logistics network linking Europe and Central Asia via the Black Sea and the South Caucasus.

The forum aims to reinforce the EU’s investment cooperation with partner governments and the private sector along the entire corridor connecting Europe and Central Asia.