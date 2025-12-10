Kazakhstan, EU to Launch Second Round of Visa Facilitation Talks in Astana in 2026

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) aim to modernize the legal framework for travel facilitation and strengthen ties. The initiative is expected to simplify travel procedures, expand humanitarian contacts, and enhance mobility between Kazakhstan and the EU.

The talks took place on Dec. 2 within the meeting between Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev and Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs Johannes Luchner.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to easing the visa process for its citizens at a press briefing on Dec. 9. He noted that the current administrative burden remains high for applicants seeking entry to EU countries, reported the Ministry’s press service.

Smadiyarov emphasized that the government aims to substantially reduce the number of documents required for visa applications.

“According to my information, applicants currently need to submit between 20 and 30 types of documents to obtain a visa for some European countries,” he said.

He added that Kazakhstan is also seeking to reduce visa fees and implement additional practical measures to support travelers.

“This will make travel easier for ordinary citizens as well as for business and cultural exchanges, and will bring relations between Kazakhstan and the EU to a completely new level,” Smadiyarov said.

The next round of consultations is scheduled for 2026 in Astana.