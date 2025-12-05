Kazakhstan, EU Strengthen Strategic Partnership During President Costa’s Visit

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and European Council President António Costa delivered a joint statement on Dec. 4, following productive talks in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, focusing on elevating Kazakhstan-EU cooperation ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

Discussions focused on trade, investment, infrastructure, digitalization, energy, transport connectivity, and people-to-people contacts, reported Akorda.

Tokayev highlighted that economic cooperation was a central theme, noting agreements to diversify trade and investment ties, ensure a stable investment climate for European businesses, and explore opportunities in energy efficiency, critical minerals, digital technologies, and transport connectivity, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

He emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to support the EU’s Global Gateway investment package. He outlined plans to deepen Kazakhstan’s integration into European supply chains through local processing, value-added production, and recycling.

President Tokayev also stressed the importance of cooperation in digitalization, including expanding secure internet access via satellite and the potential establishment of the first Central Asia-EU Innovation Campus at Astana Hub. He noted the importance of people-to-people contacts, education, and academic mobility programs such as Erasmus+, while expressing the country’s commitment to simplifying visa procedures to facilitate exchanges.

Both officials reaffirmed adherence to the UN Charter and international law. They highlighted the role of the Central Asia–EU dialogue platform in promoting regional connectivity, trade, green energy, and digital transformation.

Costa welcomed Kazakhstan’s constructive role in regional stability, including support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement, and praised the country’s reform agenda. He noted that negotiations on a visa facilitation agreement had begun, which would ease mobility for citizens and strengthen bilateral ties. Costa emphasized that shared challenges could be turned into opportunities, advancing the strategic, dynamic, and future-oriented partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU.