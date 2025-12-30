Kazakhstan Ends 2025 Stronger at Home and More Visible Abroad

ALMATY — Kazakhstan expanded its international engagement and achieved its strongest economic growth in a decade in 2025, President’s Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay wrote in a year-end summary on his Telegram channel on Dec. 29.

According to Zheldibay, foreign policy remained a key pillar of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s agenda throughout the year. Tokayev made 23 overseas visits in 2025, including two state visits to Russia and Uzbekistan, five official visits to China, Jordan, Türkiye, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Japan.

He also made 16 working visits to countries including the United States, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan. The visits focused primarily on strengthening trade, investment, and transport and logistics cooperation.

International diplomacy and economic agreements

Zheldibay noted that Kazakhstan’s active diplomacy produced tangible economic results.

“Overall, commercial agreements worth more than $70 billion were signed following international meetings,” he wrote.

Throughout the year, Tokayev also held 186 meetings with foreign heads of government, senior officials, leaders of international organizations, and representatives of business and expert communities. Kazakhstan also served as a platform for global dialogue, hosting 30 visits by foreign heads of state and government in 2025.

“Among the visitors were leaders and heads of government from China, Italy, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, the UAE, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Finland, Switzerland, Iran, and many other countries,” Zheldibay wrote.

In addition, the president conducted 43 phone calls with foreign leaders and accepted credentials from 30 ambassadors at four official ceremonies.

Record economic growth

On the domestic front, Zheldibay highlighted strong macroeconomic performance. Kazakhstan’s economic growth in 2025 is expected to exceed 6%, marking the highest rate in the past ten years.

“For the first time in the country’s history, GDP is expected to surpass $300 billion, reaching about $15,000 per capita,” he wrote.

In 2025, the government launched the second track of the Dostyk–Moiynty railway line, inaugurated the KIA Qazaqstan automobile plant in Kostanai Region, inspected new airport terminals in Shymkent and Kyzylorda, and visited the Stadler Kazakhstan passenger railcar plant in Astana. New projects were also launched in metallurgy, chemicals, the light and food industry, and construction materials manufacturing.

Transport and logistics as a strategic priority

Zheldibay emphasized that expanding Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential remained a strategic priority for the head of state.

“The focus remains on transforming Kazakhstan into the largest logistics and transit hub in Eurasia,” he wrote.

In 2025, more than 35 new air routes were launched, including direct flights to Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Munich, and new international airlines entered the market. Major railway infrastructure projects are also underway, including second tracks on the Kyzylzhar–Moiynty line, a bypass railway around Almaty, and new routes such as Darbaza–Maktaaral and Bakhty–Ayagoz.

Summing up the year, Zheldibay said the results of 2025 reflect a combination of active diplomacy, sustained economic growth, and large-scale infrastructure development that have strengthened Kazakhstan’s position both regionally and globally.