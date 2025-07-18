Kazakhstan’s Mechanical Engineering Sector Grows by 11.1% in January-June

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s mechanical engineering industry recorded 11.1% growth in January-June, according to results presented at a June 17 meeting of the economic growth headquarters chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

Mechanical engineering accounts for nearly 19% of the total manufacturing output. Key growth drivers included automotive production (+12.1%), railway and other vehicles (+7.1%), agricultural machinery (+1.3%), electrical engineering (+21.5%), electronic and optical equipment (1.7-fold growth), and machinery repair and installation (+12%), reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Automotive sector expansion

The automotive industry represents 41% of total mechanical engineering output. Two new plants, a multi-brand factory in Almaty (producing CHANGAN, Haval, CHERY) and a KIA plant in Kostanai, are set to be launched this year. This year, Kazakhstan plans to produce nearly 147,824 vehicles, with potential for exceeding this figure.

Railway engineering development

Railway equipment accounts for 13% of the industry. In 2024, Kazakhstan produced 125 locomotives and over 2,700 cars worth 599.3 billion tenge (US$1.1 billion).

The new Stadler Kazakhstan plant in Astana marks a milestone in industry transformation. The Transport Ministry proposed limits on the operation of outdated rolling stock, with regulatory documents under approval.

Electrical engineering

Electrical products make up around 9% of the sector. Over 270,000 units of household appliances were produced in 2024. Starting this year, TVs and washing machines will be manufactured under the Samsung brand, contributing to localization and import substitution efforts.

Agricultural machinery

Domestic producers meet 90% of market demand for tractors and combines. In the first half of this year, over 4,000 tractors (+39.3%) and 441 grain harvesters (+64.6%) were manufactured. The annual target is over 10,000 units, 27% more than in 2024.