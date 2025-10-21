KIA Qazaqstan Launches First Full-Cycle Automobile Plant in Kostanai

ALMATY — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inaugurated the KIA Qazaqstan automobile plant on Oct. 21 through an online conference, marking a major step in Kazakhstan’s industrial modernization and the development of the domestic automotive industry.

Tokayev described the launch as a milestone in the country’s machine-building sector, reported the Akorda press service.

“Today’s event is a vivid example of strategic partnership and successful relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea,” he said.

The KIA Qazaqstan plant is expected to employ 1,500 people and produce up to 70,000 vehicles annually. The $270 million facility covers 63 hectares in the Kostanai industrial zone, with exports planned to Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Last year, more than 145,000 cars were produced in Kazakhstan. Enterprises are operating in Astana, Almaty, Semei, Uralsk, Kokshetau, Kostanai, and Saran. Over 10,000 citizens are employed in the industry, nearly half of whom are young people,” Tokayev said.

President Tokayev highlighted that production of KIA Sportage vehicles had been launched during his visit to Kostanai in 2024. The opening of a full-scale plant now reflected the expansion of this cooperation under an agreement with KIA Motors Corporation.

A new phase in industrial cooperation

He highlighted that KIA’s socially responsible approach includes investing in human capital. The company is collaborating with Kazakh and Korean universities and plans to launch a corporate training center to prepare skilled professionals for the automotive industry.

According to Tokayev, the localization focus of the plant will boost domestic content in production and help develop a full-fledged industrial cluster in Kostanai, creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Every job at the plant indirectly creates up to five or six additional jobs in logistics, services, and infrastructure. Such a comprehensive approach will enhance the industrial potential not only of the Kostanai Region but of the entire country,” he said.

Recognition and partnership

In recognition of his contribution to the development of Kazakh–Korean relations and the establishment of the automotive industry in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev awarded KIA Corporation President Ho Sung Song the second degree Order of Dostyk (Friendship).

The opening of KIA Qazaqstan marks the beginning of a new chapter in Kazakhstan’s industrial diversification, symbolizing its growing partnership with South Korea in innovation, technology, and human development.