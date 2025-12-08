Kazakhstan, Austria Agree to Deepen Strategic Partnership, Expand Parliamentary and Investment Cooperation

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and Austria reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political dialogue and expanding economic cooperation during a series of high-level meetings held in Vienna on Dec. 5, as Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev continued his official visit to Austria.

The discussions focused on inter-parliamentary cooperation, new industrial and technological partnerships, and expanding Austrian investment in Kazakhstan’s priority sectors, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Parliaments move toward closer engagement

Kosherbayev met with the President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament Walter Rosenkranz to discuss the current state and future outlook of Kazakh-Austrian relations, cooperation with the European Union, and engagement within the OSCE.

Both sides emphasized the stable development of bilateral ties and agreed to intensify inter-parliamentary cooperation through more frequent exchanges and high-level visits.

The Austrian side praised Astana’s “constructive and balanced” foreign policy, as well as Kazakhstan’s active role in strengthening EU–Central Asia engagement amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

Technological cooperation with Kazakhstan

As part of his visit, Kosherbayev held a roundtable with senior executives from Austria’s leading industrial, engineering, and high-tech companies. The meeting brought together representatives of ÖBB, Primetals Technologies, and others shaping Austria’s industrial landscape.

Kosherbayev presented Kazakhstan’s current economic growth trends and invited Austrian businesses to expand their presence in the country. He highlighted that around 170 Austrian companies already operate in Kazakhstan, including global brands such as Lasselsberger Group, Liebherr, Andritz Hydro, and Swarovski. According to him, Kazakhstan remains Austria’s key energy supplier, accounting for more than 40% of its crude imports.

“There is strong confidence from Austria’s business community in Kazakhstan. We offer a stable macroeconomic environment, access to regional markets, and favorable conditions for industrial project implementation. We invite Austrian companies to take part in new initiatives and expand their operations,” Kosherbayev said.

He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s continued leadership in the region for attracting foreign direct investment, with over $470 billion received since independence.

Advancing industrial partnerships

Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gabidulla Ospankulov held targeted meetings with Austrian engineering and technology companies to discuss potential industrial projects.

Talks with Primetals Technologies, a global leader in environmentally friendly steel production, automation, and metallurgical digitalization, centered on expanding the company’s participation in Kazakhstan’s industrial modernization initiatives.

Primetals, which previously signed an agreement with ERG, discussed possible cooperation with Qarmet and other industry partners on new production facilities.

Ospankulov also met with Magnatech representatives as the sides explored localizing advanced technologies in Kazakhstan, deploying resource-efficient solutions, and launching joint projects in modernization and industrial services.

Additional discussions were held with Austrian companies interested in expanding into Kazakhstan’s market and strengthening logistical cooperation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

“Austrian companies have deep engineering expertise and long-standing experience in large industrial projects. Kazakhstan offers substantial opportunities across metallurgy, mechanical engineering, green technologies, and industrial modernization. We are ready to support investors at every stage,” Ospankulov said.

Kazakhstan and Austria agreed to continue detailed work on proposed projects and intensify cooperation between relevant ministries, agencies, and business communities. Additional consultations are planned in the coming months to accelerate the development of new industrial and investment initiatives.