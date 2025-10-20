ERG to Build $1.2 Billion Hydrogen-Ready HBI Plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a global metals and mining company, has signed a strategic contract with Primetals Technologies (Austria) and Midrex Technologies, Inc. (USA) to build Kazakhstan’s first hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant with an annual capacity of 2 million tons in Rudny. The $1.2 billion project will serve global markets and is scheduled for commissioning in 2029.

The MIDREX Flex plant will be among the largest next-generation metallurgy facilities in Central Asia, producing HBI with a 93.5% metallization degree and 90% iron content, while being designed for future hydrogen utilization.

Using MIDREX direct reduction technology, the facility will replace coke with natural gas, significantly cutting emissions. It will process iron ore pellets from JSC SSGPO, part of ERG, with the option to supply hot products directly to a future steel shop.

ERG CEO Shukhrat Ibragimov said the project will create over 1,000 new jobs, reported ERG on Oct. 20.

“This HBI facility, the first one in Kazakhstan, will bring in advanced technologies, reduce the carbon footprint, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the development of skilled human capital,” he said.

Midrex CEO K.C. Woody called the contract “a reflection of our proven expertise,” noting that Midrex supplies 90% of the world’s HBI. Primetals EVP Andreas Viehboeck said the project “propels Kazakhstan’s metal industry into a new era,” cutting emissions by over 50% compared to traditional blast furnace production.