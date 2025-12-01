Kazakh Foreign Ministry Condemns New Attack on CPC Facility in Novorossiysk

ASTANA – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Nov. 30 expressed its protest over yet another deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Port of Novorossiysk, which occurred on Nov. 29.

This incident marks the third act of aggression against an exclusively civilian facility whose operation is safeguarded by norms of international law.

“As a responsible participant of the global energy market, Kazakhstan consistently advocates for maintaining the stability and uninterrupted supply of energy resources. We emphasize that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium plays an important role in supporting the stability of the global energy system. We view what has occurred as an action harming the bilateral relations of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future,” said the ministry’s spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov.