CPC Confirms Oil Shipments Uninterrupted Despite Reported Drone Attack

ASTANA – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has confirmed that oil shipments continue as usual despite ongoing repairs at the Kropotkinskaya pumping station.

Russian media and Telegram channels reported another drone attack on CPC infrastructure on March 19. However, CPC press secretary Ilya Arkhipov clarified that the CPC did not own the object targeted.

According to Arkhipov, the situation at the station remains unchanged, with restoration work currently in progress. He said that the oil pipeline itself is functioning, and shipments are proceeding without disruption, reported the Kazinform on March 19.

Kropotkinskaya, the largest oil pumping station in the CPC system, was hit by seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Feb. 17. There were no casualties. Still, the oil transport infrastructure was significantly impacted.

In 2024, over 63 million tons of oil were transported through the Kropotkinskaya station, approximately 90% of which came from Kazakhstan.

The CPC remains one of the largest energy projects in the CIS, with the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline stretching 1,511 kilometers. This route transports more than two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s oil exports and crude from Russian fields, including those in the Caspian Sea.