Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pay Official Visit to Astana This Week

ALMATY – Astana will host the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on an official visit on Dec. 10–11, marking a new stage in the strengthening of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation across key strategic sectors.

According to the official announcement, the program of the visit includes negotiations, during which the sides will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at expanding bilateral partnership.

The agenda will focus primarily on trade and economic cooperation, transport and logistics connectivity, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges, reported the Akorda press service on Dec. 8.

The upcoming visit is expected to provide an additional boost to these initiatives, opening new avenues for cultural diplomacy cooperation.