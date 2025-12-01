Flights Resume in Kazakhstan After Completion of Airbus Software Update

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has fully completed the mandatory Airbus software update for all Airbus aircraft operated by the country’s airlines, ensuring full compliance with safety requirements. The Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry confirmed that all Airbus aircraft in the country now meet operational requirements and continue to function normally on Nov. 29.

“We express our gratitude to all passengers for their understanding of this technical procedure, which is aimed solely at ensuring flight safety,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, airlines’ engineering teams, and airport services promptly completed all necessary work, maintaining uninterrupted operations and adhering to high safety standards.

Air Astana Group engineers updated the software on 38 Airbus aircraft, after which the airline resumed its regular flight schedule.