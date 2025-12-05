Dimash Qudaibergen Premieres Song on GRAMMYs Global Spin Project

ASTANA — On Dec. 4, Dimash Qudaibergen premiered his original composition “Fire” on the official GRAMMYs website and YouTube channel.

Following the success of his October showcase of Kazakh culture at Madison Square Garden, Dimash is now collaborating with one of the most influential American music institutions: GRAMMY.com and the U.S. National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, reported Dimash News on Dec. 5.

The performance is part of the Global Spin project, launched in September 2021 to highlight the global music community. The initiative has featured artists from around the world, from K-pop stars to Nigerian hip-hop innovators and Scottish folk performers, with each installment offering an exclusive live performance that celebrates both the artist and their home country.

The Recording Academy, which represents performers, songwriters, producers, and sound engineers, organizes the GRAMMY Awards. Recognition by this distinguished institution marks a significant milestone for any artist representing their country on the global stage, underlining Qudaibergen’s role in promoting Kazakh culture internationally.