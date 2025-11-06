Kazakhstan, US Sign Landmark Memorandum on Critical Minerals Cooperation

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and the United States signed a landmark memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals on Nov. 6, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his official visit to the U.S. ahead of the upcoming C5+1 Leaders’ Summit.

The document was signed in Tokayev’s presence by Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Yersayin Nagaspayev, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, marking a major step toward expanding bilateral trade and investment in strategically important sectors.

As part of the visit, Tokayev also met with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor. The discussions focused on key aspects of the broader regional agenda, reflecting the growing momentum of strategic cooperation, Akorda reported.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and the U.S. have strong potential to deepen their strategic partnership through enhanced economic cooperation, investment, and trade. He highlighted that such collaboration would create new jobs, support industrial development, and foster innovation-driven growth in both countries.

President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to maintaining active political dialogue with the U.S. at all levels and expressed readiness to continue constructive engagement to advance multifaceted cooperation.