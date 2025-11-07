Tokayev Advances Industrial, Energy Cooperation with US Partners in Washington

ALMATY — Kazakhstan is committed to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States (US) in energy, industry, and innovation, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a Nov. 6 meeting in Washington with U.S. business leaders and lawmakers.

During a meeting with the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, President Tokayev praised Chevron’s long-term contribution to Kazakhstan’s energy sector, particularly through the development of the Tengiz and Karachaganak oil and gas fields.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the extraction, processing, and transportation of energy resources, highlighting the company’s role as a reliable and strategic partner, reported the Akorda press service.

Expanding local production

In a meeting with the President for CIS and Central Asia at John Deere Csaba Lejko, Tokayev hailed the company’s partnership with Kazakhstan as a model of successful industrial cooperation, contributing to the modernization of the country’s agricultural sector.

He welcomed the company’s decision to localize agricultural machinery production in partnership with AgromashHolding, which has already assembled over 290 units of machinery since the launch in May. Another 100 units are expected by the end of 2025.

During the visit, an agreement worth $2.5 billion was signed to produce at least 3,000 John Deere agricultural machines over the next five years at KazAgromashHolding’s facilities in Kazakhstan.

Following the signing ceremony, President of AgromashHolding, Dinara Shukizhanova, shared her enthusiasm on social media, emphasizing the project’s prospects.

“Six months ago, we launched this project, and today we signed an agreement allowing us to invest around $2.5 billion over the next five years. Our farmers will receive access to cutting-edge digital technologies produced right here in Kazakhstan, Kostanai,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Strengthening parliamentary diplomacy

President Tokayev also met with U.S. Senator Steve Daines to discuss the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing Kazakh-US relations. Tokayev expressed gratitude for the U.S. Congress’s official statement commemorating Kazakhstan’s Republic Day, which reflects the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations.

The sides exchanged views on key areas of the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation to benefit both nations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Tokayev announced the decision to award Senator Daines the first degree Order of Dostyk (Friendship) for his significant contribution to strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the US.