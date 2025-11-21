Otandastar Forum Brings Home Kazakh Talent to Advance Science and Technology

ASTANA – The Otandastar Scholars Forum took place at Nazarbayev University in Astana on Nov. 21, bringing together Kazakh scientists who have built careers abroad to share expertise that could support the country’s scientific and technological goals.

Organized by the Otandastar (compatriots) Foundation, the event gathered more than 40 scholars from overseas and nearly 100 researchers and experts from Kazakhstan.

Aibek Smadiyarov, chairman of the International Information Committee at the Foreign Ministry, described the forum as an important platform that unites Kazakh scientists worldwide with the local scientific community.

“Science is a key pillar of a country’s economic growth, innovative progress, and global competitiveness. The ability to generate new knowledge and innovation is becoming a decisive factor in development. Improving the scientific ecosystem and strengthening international cooperation are our strategic priorities,” said Smadiyarov.

Smadiyarov noted that the ministry continues to connect Kazakh scholars abroad, build scientific partnerships and strengthen ties with Kazakhstan.

“We believe the ministry’s systematic efforts in this direction will make a meaningful contribution to the successful outcome of today’s forum,” he said.

He added that the forum creates an environment for scholars to share expertise, launch new initiatives, and collaborate on modern technologies.

“Your achievements strengthen Kazakhstan’s international reputation and enhance the country’s image,” said Smadiyarov.

The forum’s main goal is to integrate the experience of Kazakh scholars working abroad into the country’s scientific and innovation landscape, while promoting Kazakhstan’s intellectual potential globally.

In his welcoming remarks, Otandastar Foundation President Daniyar Kadyrov said the purpose is not only to promote Kazakhstan as an investment destination but also to showcase it as an emerging scientific hub.

“Talented Kazakh scientists at leading global research centers represent a tremendous value. As Kazakhstan moves toward a knowledge-based economy, engaging this highly skilled human capital is essential for the nation’s future,” said Kadyrov.

Founded in 2018, the Otandastar Foundation works with nearly 200 Kazakh cultural centers in more than 30 countries.

Kadyrov highlighted projects such as the Zhas Qazaq summer ethno-camp, held for five years in a row, which brings more than 150 young people from abroad to Burabai National Park to study the Kazakh language, history and traditions.

He also mentioned the ongoing analytical project, titled Engaging Successful Kazakh Compatriots Abroad in Kazakhstan’s Development, which focuses on attracting professionals from countries including Germany, the United States, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Malaysia, and Singapore, who are interested in opening businesses or sharing expertise in Kazakhstan.

The project’s findings are submitted as recommendations to government agencies.

Besides plenary sessions, the forum program also featured the presentation of the results of the Uly Dala (Great Steppe) International Book Publishing Competition. This year, 25 works were submitted, and nine literary and scientific works by Kazakh writers living abroad were selected by the commission. Winning authors include well-known writers from China, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Russia.