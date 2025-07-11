Ethnic Kazakh Children from Abroad Gather at Ethno-Camp in Burabai

ASTANA – The Jas Qazaq summer camp at the IQanat High School in Burabai opened its doors for ethnic Kazakh children from abroad on July 9.

According to the Otandastar Foundation, the camp’s organizer, nearly 150 children from the United States, Türkiye, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and China arrived this year.

Running until July 20, the camp immerses participants in the Kazakh language, history, customs, and national games. Children learn to set up yurts, ride horses, and play traditional instruments such as the dombyra. They will also attend an educational exhibition featuring Kazakhstan’s universities.

According to Khabar TV Channel, Auez Tileu from China impressed fellow campers by performing folk songs and playing the dombyra, which he has studied since age five, mastering works by composers Kurmangazy and Dina Nurpeissova.

Meanwhile, first-time visitor to Kazakhstan Zhanerke Yerserik was so moved by her experience that she expressed a desire to relocate to Astana with her family to pursue her education.

Jas Qazaq is a unique project aimed at spiritual and cultural rapprochement of young representatives of the Kazakh diaspora with their historical homeland. Now in its fifth year, the program plans to expand further in the future.