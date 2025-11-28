News Digest: Foreign Media on Central Asia’s Regional Shift, Kazakhstan-Estonia Ties, Japan-Central Asia Summit Plans and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s digest highlights Central Asia’s push for stronger regional agency, Kazakhstan-Estonia’s expanding technological partnership, Japan’s preparations for its first summit with Central Asian states and more.

Enhancing EU-Kazakhstan cooperation for a sustainable future

Kazakhstan and the EU share a long-term interest in stable, resilient and predictable supply chains that underpin economic growth and deliver the technologies needed for a cleaner future, Foreign Affairs Minister Yermek Kosherbayev writes in an opinion article for Euronews on Nov. 28.

This December marks 10 years since Kazakhstan and the European Union signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), a milestone that confirmed our shared commitment to a broad and forward-looking partnership.

Over the past decade, cooperation has expanded across political dialogue, security, investment, education, and connectivity. With more than €200 billion (US$231.4 billion) invested since 2005, the EU is now Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner.

Today, as ever, our relationship is shaped by a shared commitment to the UN Charter and its principles, and a shared understanding that many of the global challenges can only be addressed through deeper collaboration between Europe and its close and reliable partners, reads the article.

From dialogue to agency: Central Asia’s strategic transformation

The Diplomat released an article on Nov. 25 about how Central Asian states — now joined formally by Azerbaijan — used the seventh Consultative Meeting to strengthen regional unity, expand multilateral cooperation, and move toward creating a more institutionalized Community of Central Asia with greater geopolitical agency.

This time, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as a full participant of the Consultative Meetings. Mirziyoyev noted that with the participation of Azerbaijan “the voice of Central Asia in the global community will become even more significant,” while Tokayev called this a “historic decision.”

From raw materials to technologies: How Kazakhstan and Estonia are building a new-generation partnership

EU Reporter published an article on Nov. 26 about Estonian President Alar Karis’ state visit to Kazakhstan on Nov. 17–19.

According to the article, diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Estonia were established in 1992, following Kazakhstan’s independence. During reciprocal visits by the Heads of State in 1994, key documents were signed – the Agreement on Mutual Understanding and Cooperation and the Agreement on Interaction Between the Foreign Ministries. In 1995, Kazakhstan opened its Embassy to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on a concurrent basis. Sixteen years later, in 2011, Estonia established its Embassy in Astana. Over three decades, bilateral relations have evolved from basic diplomatic contacts into a stable economic and technological partnership.

Japan arranging to host first summit with five Central Asian countries next month

The Japanese government is making arrangements to host its first summit with five Central Asian countries, which could take place in Tokyo as early as mid-December, Japan Broadcasting Corporation reported on Nov. 27.

According to the article, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have been holding ministerial-level talks with Japan for more than 20 years.

A first summit was scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan in August last year, but it was postponed at the last minute after an advisory on a possible mega-earthquake was issued in Japan.

Ambassador calls for ‘speeding up’ of co-operation between EU and Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium, the EU and NATO, Roman Vassilenko, has urged the European Union to accelerate progress on key areas of co-operation – from connectivity and infrastructure to energy security and raw materials – saying both sides must “keep up the momentum” as the partnership reaches a pivotal stage, according to the Nov. 25 article by EU Reporter.

Speaking in Brussels, Vassilenko said that while the relationship is strong and expanding – particularly in areas such as trade, connectivity and strategic raw materials – long timelines and bureaucratic procedures are still slowing down delivery.

Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op in gas processing and transport infrastructure

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have agreed to continue their collaboration in the areas of gas processing and the development of gas transport infrastructure, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said following talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Trend reported on Nov. 25.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan has been a reliable partner for many years in transporting Turkmen natural gas to China. He emphasized that the Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed last year has been an important foundation for this collaboration, focusing on the development of the gas sector.

Alongside gas cooperation, Kazakhstan has invited Turkmenistan to join joint projects in the digitalization of public services and the introduction of IT technologies, drawing on Kazakhstan’s experience in these areas.