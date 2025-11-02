Newly Discovered Cultural Monuments Found in North Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Previously unknown historical and cultural monuments have been identified in the North Kazakhstan Region, according to the regional Department of Culture, Language Development and Archival Affairs.

The new sites were located in the Yesil district and the district named after a Kazakh writer, novelist, playwright, and public figure Gabit Musrepov. Research was conducted this year by the regional center for the protection and use of historical and cultural heritage across the Yesil, Shalakhyn, and Gabit Musrepov districts. The work focused on areas adjacent to open-pit mining sites to prevent potential destruction of valuable heritage.

Archaeological discoveries

Specialists documented several archaeological objects not yet under state protection. These include a kurgan (large burial mound) near the village of Luzinka in the Yesil district, as well as another mound close to the Kupriyanovskoye mining site in the Gabit Musrepov district.

Under Kazakh law, monuments of history and culture must first be officially registered before they can be researched and protected by the state. The Ministry of Culture and Sports has set specific rules that govern how such sites are identified, recorded, assigned protection status, monitored, or reclassified. In line with these rules, the newly discovered objects are now subject to inclusion in the official register, which will allow for their scientific study and state protection.

Next steps in preservation

The regional commission for the protection of historical and cultural monuments is expected to hold a meeting in the near future. If approved, the newly identified objects will be added to the region’s preliminary register of historical and cultural heritage. Each monument will then receive a special record card containing baseline data, a short description, and illustrative materials.

The article was originally published on Kazinform.