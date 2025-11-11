Kazakhstan’s Economy Expands 6.4% in Ten Months

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product surged by 6.4% from January to October compared to the same period last year, fueled by growth in industry, trade, and transportation, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics.

The industrial sector alone expanded by 7.3%, contributing more than 30% of the total GDP increase, while together with trade and transport it accounted for over 70% of overall growth. Production of goods rose by 8.2%, and the services sector grew by 5.3%, the Ministry of National Economy reported on Nov. 10.

Among goods-producing industries, manufacturing recorded steady progress of 5.8%, led by significant gains in mechanical engineering (up 11.5%). The chemical industry expanded by 10.9%, while output in the food sector increased by 9.1%. Oil refining grew by 6.3%, metal products by 14.1%, and construction materials by 5.3%.

The construction sector also made a notable contribution, with output increasing by 15.1%. Growth was supported by the implementation of major infrastructure projects and active investment in residential and industrial facilities.

Agriculture entered a seasonal growth phase, with gross output up by 5.4%. Crop production rose by 6.7%, and livestock output increased by 3.4%. According to the ministry, favorable weather conditions, compliance with agricultural practices, and targeted state support measures contributed to higher yields. Grain harvests improved in several key regions, including Akmola (+13.6%), Kostanai (+14.9%), and Pavlodar (+7.4%). Milk production grew by 5.2%, meat by 2.8%, and egg output by 1.4%.

Trade activity showed a 9% increase, driven largely by wholesale enterprises, which account for more than two-thirds of total trade turnover. The strongest regional growth was recorded in the Pavlodar, Atyrau Regions, and Astana.

High growth in the transportation sector continued, with service volumes rising by 20.7%, fueled by higher freight activity across all modes of transport.