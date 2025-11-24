Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to Supply Electricity to Kyrgyz Republic for Winter Water Conservation

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to supply electricity to the Kyrgyz Republic during the autumn-winter period to help the country reduce winter hydropower generation and restore water levels in the Toktogul reservoir. The decision was announced at a meeting of water and energy authorities on Nov. 22 in Almaty, chaired by Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

During the talks, the sides agreed on parameters for continued water–energy cooperation amid what officials described as a challenging hydrological situation at the Toktogul reservoir. By receiving electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic will be able to conserve water during winter, allowing it to accumulate sufficient reserves for the 2026 growing season.

The stored water will be released in summer for irrigation needs in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, ensuring stable supply to agricultural regions, reported the Ministry of Energy press service on Nov. 23.

The parties also agreed to coordinate joint measures aimed at reducing consumption and strengthening energy-saving practices across the region. Officials emphasized that the cooperation reflects a shared commitment to ensuring regional energy security and stability in Central Asia.

Uzbekistan confirmed its readiness to provide the necessary technical conditions for transit, supply, and balancing of the regional power system.

Following the meeting, the delegations signed a trilateral protocol formally defining the volumes of winter electricity supplies and the commitments for water accumulation for the 2026 vegetation period.