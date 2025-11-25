Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Presidents Hold High-Level Talks, Affirm Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held talks on Nov. 25 to reaffirm the strong foundations and strategic depth of relations between the two neighboring states.

President Tokayev warmly welcomed his counterpart, noting that Kazakhstan considers Turkmenistan a strategic partner and fraternal nation, united by centuries-old friendship, shared history, and deep cultural and linguistic ties. He highlighted the steady growth of trade and economic interaction, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation, expressing confidence that the visit would advance bilateral dialogue.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan continue to develop on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness across political, diplomatic, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, reported Akorda.

During their expanded-format meeting, the two Presidents discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation. They focused on strengthening economic relations, increasing trade, enhancing transport and logistics connectivity, and expanding collaboration in energy, industrial development, agriculture, information technology, education, and healthcare. The officials noted that cultural and humanitarian cooperation is steadily expanding, as shown by recent joint Culture Days and the unveiling of monuments dedicated to important shared historical and cultural figures.

President Tokayev underscored that mutual trade has more than quadrupled over the past five years, surpassing half a billion dollars. Approximately 140 companies with Turkmen capital currently operate in Kazakhstan, while Kazakh investment in Turkmenistan has exceeded $120 million. He added that active and productive contacts have been established at all levels, with governments and ministries working closely and the two countries cooperating effectively in international and regional organizations. Astana and Ashgabat, he said, share similar views on many major regional and global topics.

President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners with shared historical roots and cultural values preserved through generations. He highlighted constructive cooperation on global challenges such as ensuring peace and security, strengthening energy stability, improving transport connectivity, achieving sustainable development goals, and addressing climate change.

During the visit, President Tokayev awarded President Berdimuhamedov the Order of Altyn Qyran (Golden Eagle), highlighting his role as a respected statesman and progressive leader, strengthening Turkmenistan’s statehood, socio-economic potential, and international standing. President Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to Tokayev and the Kazakh people for the highest state award, describing it as a symbol of respect and centuries-long friendship between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Joint statement and signed agreements

Following their talks, President Tokayev and President Berdimuhamedov adopted a joint statement, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation. In the presence of the two Presidents, members of the official delegations exchanged 11 intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements covering cultural and humanitarian cooperation, migration, pension information exchange, legal cooperation, veterinary and agricultural research, transport, healthcare, regional economic and cultural collaboration, science, and information and media cooperation.