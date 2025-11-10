Kazakhstan Tops ICAO Safety Standards with 95.7% Compliance

ALMATY — Kazakhstan has achieved a remarkable 95.7% compliance with international aviation safety standards. It was anounce by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) following the comprehensive audit, USAP-CMA, held from August to September in Kazakhstan.

The result significantly surpasses the global average of 72.01% and the European average of 87.92%. It also ranks among the highest in both the CIS and the broader Euro-Asian ICAO region, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee on Nov. 9.

Regionally, Azerbaijan stood up with 74.66%, while one of the highest scores among CIS countries went to Russia (94.14%). Leading global aviation hubs such as the United Arab Emirates scored 98.4% with Saudi Arabia earning 94.41% on the global list.

Kazakhstan’s previous compliance score was 83%, reflecting substantial progress in critical areas of aviation safety. These areas include aviation safety legislation, programs and regulations, the responsibilities of the aviation authority, staff qualifications and safety issue resolution.

The ICAO’s high assessment reflects comprehensive reforms in Kazakhstan’s aviation sector since 2019. These reforms include strengthening the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, improving personnel qualifications, and implementing risk-based oversight mechanisms.

This achievement comes alongside ambitious national aviation projects, including the planned introduction of eVTOL electric aircraft for air taxi and the deployment of 18 new Boeing aircraft, further solidifying Kazakhstan as an emerging aviation hub in the region.