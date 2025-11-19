Kazakhstan Seeks Expanded Grain Exports Through Estonia’s Baltic Ports

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Estonia are strengthening cooperation in transit logistics to increase the flow of Kazakh grain and other agricultural products through Baltic ports, enhancing access to European and North African markets.

During the state visit of Estonia’s President to Kazakhstan, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov met with the heads of the Sillamäe and Muuga seaports, reported the ministry’s press service on Nov. 18.

State support for grain exports has strengthened Kazakhstan’s access to global markets. In the 2024–2025 marketing year, 672,000 tons of Kazakh grain were shipped through Baltic ports. Of this volume, nearly 116,000 tons passed through the port of Sillamäe and were sent to North Africa. Kazakhstan’s national grain operator continues grain shipments to Algeria via Estonian ports. Last season, wheat from Akmola farmers was exported through the Muuga Grain Terminal to Italy and Belgium.

Saparov emphasized that Baltic ports are a key part of Kazakhstan’s long-term export strategy.

“We highly value our cooperation with Estonia as a strategic partner in logistics and shipment of Kazakh products,” he said.

With a record 27 million tons of grain, including 20.3 million tons of wheat, harvested this year, Kazakhstan aims to expand exports through the Baltic corridor to Europe and North Africa. The officials also discussed a cooperation agreement to develop a joint transport corridor, optimize logistics, and ensure stable, competitive export channels for Kazakh products.