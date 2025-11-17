Astana-Tallinn Partnership Gains New Momentum During Karis’ State Visit

ASTANA — The state visit of Estonian President Alar Karis to Kazakhstan on Nov. 17 marked a renewed push to strengthen cooperation in trade, digital technologies, logistics, and international diplomacy, with both countries committing to advancing a broad strategic partnership.

During talks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan views Estonia as a key and trusted partner in the Baltic region and within the European Union. He highlighted the steady growth of bilateral relations, noting that the two nations have no unresolved problems and share similar approaches to major regional and global challenges.

President Tokayev underlined Kazakhstan’s interest in gaining wider access to Estonian seaports, expanding logistical cooperation, and strengthening collaboration in international organizations, notably the United Nations. He expressed confidence that President Karis’ visit would inject new momentum into political, economic, and cultural ties, reported Akorda.

President Karis reaffirmed that relations between Estonia and Kazakhstan are on an excellent trajectory, stressing that existing barriers in trade and cooperation are solvable. He noted that Estonian businesses are already exploring joint projects in Kazakhstan, with several agreements and memorandums expected to follow the visit. Karis also emphasized the importance of working together to navigate global geopolitical instability.

In their expanded-format talks, the two Presidents discussed priority areas including trade and investment, digital governance and artificial intelligence, transport and logistics, industrial cooperation, agriculture, critical minerals, education, and science. President Tokayev praised Estonia’s leadership in building a modern digital state and highlighted the increasing presence of Estonian companies in Kazakhstan, notably in logistics, postal services, and digital platforms.

Since 2005, Estonia’s direct investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded $128 million, and more than 80 Estonian companies now operate in the country. Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support new business initiatives from Estonia and noted the participation of a large Estonian business delegation as a sign of growing mutual interest.

President Karis said that Kazakhstan is Estonia’s most important economic partner in Central Asia and expressed readiness to assist Kazakhstan in accessing EU markets. He highlighted the potential of cooperation within the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and stressed that Tallinn is prepared to invest in sectors ranging from logistics and transit to ICT, cybersecurity, and education.

At the conclusion of the talks, President Tokayev and President Karis adopted a Joint Statement, reaffirming their commitment to deepening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties.