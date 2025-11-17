Kazakhstan Reaffirms Strong Commitment to Stable, Prosperous, and Secure Central Asia

By Dana Omirgazy in Central Asia on 17 November 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is fully committed to ensuring a politically stable, economically resilient, and secure Central Asia, Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said at the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asian states, on Nov. 15 in Tashkent.

Yermek Kosherbayev participated at the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asian states in Tashkent. Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the gathering, the foreign ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, a deputy foreign minister of Turkmenistan, and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan – participating as an honorary guest – reviewed prospects for strengthening regional cooperation and discussed current regional and international matters, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kosherbayev said that thanks to political will and trust among Central Asian leaders, cooperation in the five-party format has reached a new level. He stressed that Kazakhstan supports closer regional cooperation.


