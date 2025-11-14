Kazakhstan Rallies Behind Kazakh Champion Golovkin Ahead of World Boxing Presidential Vote

ALMATY — A nationwide wave of online support has emerged in Kazakhstan as sports fans, athletes, and coaches rally behind Olympic silver medalist, Chair of the World Boxing Olympic Committee and President of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee (NOC) Gennadiy Golovkin ahead of the upcoming election for the presidency of World Boxing, scheduled for Nov. 23 in Rome.

The digital campaign, launched across Kazakh social media, has quickly gained momentum. The Almaty Boxing Federation’s Instagram account has become a focal point of the movement, where users, including renowned athletes, trainers, and fans, are posting messages and video appeals, accompanied by hashtags supporting GGG.

Supporters emphasize Golovkin’s global reputation, sporting legacy, and personal integrity, which make him a great figure to lead the international federation at a critical time.

“We are proud of his achievements and believe that he will be able to represent Kazakhstan and the entire boxing world with dignity at a new level,” followers wrote on the social media page.

Golovkin, a 2004 Olympic silver medalist and one of the most decorated middleweights in history, has remained deeply involved in the development of sport in Kazakhstan since assuming leadership of the NOC. His candidacy for the presidency of World Boxing is viewed by many as a natural continuation of his long-standing commitment to athletes and the future of boxing.

In an interview with Francs Jeux news agency, Golovkin explained what motivated him to run for the top leadership role in the international governing body.

“When boxing was at risk of being removed from the Olympic program, I realized that I could not stand aside. There comes a moment when you understand that medals are no longer the priority — what matters is what you can do for the sport,” he said.

Kazakh sport community remains hopeful that Golovkin, long regarded as a national icon and one of the most respected figures in global boxing, will bring renewed credibility and stability to World Boxing if elected.