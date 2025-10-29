Kazakh Champion Golovkin Nominated for World Boxing Presidency

ALMATY — Olympic silver medalist, Chair of the World Boxing Olympic Committee, and President of Kazakh National Olympic Committee Gennadiy Golovkin has been officially named among the candidates for the presidency of the World Boxing Federation.

The election of the new president will take place on Nov. 23 in Rome during the World Boxing Congress, reported the Kazakh National Olympic Committee on Oct. 24.

World Boxing, the international governing body for the sport, was established in April 2023 to ensure the sport’s future in the Olympics and maintain integrity in global competitions.

Golovkin, who became Chair of the World Boxing Olympic Committee in September 2024, has played a leading role in strengthening cooperation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to secure boxing’s inclusion in future Olympic Games and advance the federation’s official recognition.

In February 2025, the IOC granted temporary recognition to World Boxing, giving it the authority to oversee international boxing competitions. A month later, in March 2025, the IOC confirmed that boxing would remain part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games program.

According to officials, as one of the most respected figures in global boxing, Golovkin’s candidacy underscores Kazakhstan’s growing leadership in international sports governance.