Kazakhstan Launches Localization Plan to Boost Domestic Industry for First Nuclear Power Plant

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency held a meeting dedicated to expanding local production within the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant, Balkhash.

Discussions centered on involving domestic enterprises, technology transfer, strengthening industrial capacity, and creating sustainable employment, reported the agency’s press service on Nov. 20.

A significant portion of nuclear plant construction costs is attributed to auxiliary facilities, engineering systems, materials, and services – areas where Kazakh producers can play a substantial role. Key objectives include preparing industrial enterprises for nuclear industry standards, enabling technology transfer, and developing local manufacturing capabilities.

Among major decisions is the creation of a specialized supplier registry for goods, works, and services related to nuclear energy. A digital platform will support this registry, ensuring transparency, quality control, and equal access for potential participants.

The agency presented core elements of the comprehensive localization development plan, including an analysis of the current industrial landscape, priority localization areas, industrial development incentives, and state support measures.

According to Agency Chairman Almasadam Satkaliyev, the plan will modernize domestic industries, integrate hundreds of local companies into the supply chain, stimulate SMEs, and support regional development.

“We are creating a system that engages only qualified and reliable performers – the foundation of safety and efficiency in nuclear projects,” said Satkaliyev.