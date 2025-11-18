Kazakhstan, Estonia Secure $517 Million in Deals at Business Forum

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and Estonia signed 11 commercial agreements worth more than $517 million during a Kazakh-Estonian business forum in Astana on Nov. 18. During the forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Estonian President Alar Karis, who is on a state visit to the country, outlined new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Karis arrived on a state visit to Kazakhstan on Nov. 17, accompanied by a 40-member business delegation.

According to Tokayev, the forum gives economic ties a fresh momentum and helps unlock new areas of collaboration, bringing together leading business representatives from both countries, Akorda reported.

President Tokayev also outlined several priority sectors, where Kazakhstan sees strong potential for partnerships, including transport and logistics, digitalization, agriculture, industry, finance, and education. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide full support to Estonian companies looking to expand their presence in the country.

Karis also delivered remarks during the event, underscoring Estonia’s interest in deepening economic cooperation and fostering long-term partnerships with Kazakhstan.

“The aim of the visit is to highlight the dynamic and very effective bilateral relations between Estonia and Kazakhstan, to draw attention to Kazakhstan as a partner to the European Union and to encourage cooperation that strengthens the rules-based international order founded on international law,” reads the statement from the Estonian President’s press office.

Tokayev and Karis held tet-a-tet talks on Nov. 17, marking a renewed push to strengthen cooperation in trade, digital technologies, logistics, and international diplomacy.

The same day, Karis also delivered a lecture at Nazarbayev University, focusing on the importance of knowledge, innovation, and mutual trust in shaping the future of modern states.