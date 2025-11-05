Kazakhstan Cuts Customs Clearance Time Sixfold Through Rail Transit Automation

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has reduced customs clearance time for rail transit cargo from three hours to just 30 minutes under a pilot automation project launched along the China-Central Asia and China-Europe routes.

The initiative has already streamlined the processing of 2.5 million tons of cargo in January-October, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s position as a key transport and logistics hub connecting China with Europe and Central Asia, reported the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry on Nov. 4.

The automated system, introduced in December 2023, enables the electronic submission and issuance of transit declarations for rail cargo moving through Kazakhstan. This technological upgrade is designed to ensure transparency, accelerate and simplify customs procedures, and improve the efficiency of train movements along major international routes.

According to the committee, transit freight volumes from China through Kazakhstan to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Europe, and Central Asia reached 11.04 million tons, an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.