Kazakhstan Adopts Central Asia’s First AI Law

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed Central Asia’s first artificial intelligence law, establishing a sweeping regulatory framework aimed at ensuring the safe, transparent and ethical use of AI across the economy and public sector.

As AI is rapidly becoming embedded in daily life, supporting doctors, improving government services, and offering new tools for business and education, the new law ensures that these technologies operate fairly and openly.

Citizens should be informed when AI influences a decision, may request explanations for automated outcomes, and retain full protection over their personal data, reported the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development on Nov. 17.

“The law strengthens Kazakhstan’s position as a regional technology leader and creates conditions for attracting international investment, developing the AI ​​economy, stimulating innovation and startup growth, implementing solutions in healthcare, education, transportation, security, and public administration, and creating a competitive digital market based on trust,” reads the ministry’s statement.

The law bans harmful practices such as behavioral manipulation, exploitation of vulnerabilities, emotion recognition without consent, social scoring, and illegal data collection, closing the door to risky technological experiments and reinforcing trust in the digital space.

Clear labeling of synthetic content, such as AI-generated images, videos, audio, and texts, is now mandatory, helping protect the public from deepfakes, disinformation, and reputational harm.

The legislation also launches the foundation for a national AI platform, which will support the development and testing of local AI models, provide data and computing resources, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s technological sovereignty.