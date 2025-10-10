Almaty to Host ATP 250 Tennis Tournament This Month

ASTANA – The Almaty Open ATP 250 tennis tournament is set to take place from Oct. 11 to 19 at the Almaty Arena.

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) has announced the recipients of the main draw wildcards: Amir Omarkhanov, a former world No. 4 junior, along with Beibit Zhukayev and Timofey Skatov, both aged 24.

The main draw will feature 28 players, including 18 direct entries based on ATP ranking, three wildcards, three special exemptions, and four qualifiers.

The tournament field will include defending champion and world No. 10 Karen Khachanov, as well as Daniil Medvedev (ATP 18), Flavio Cobolli (ATP 25), Luciano Darderi (ATP 30), Alex Michelsen (ATP 32), Brandon Nakashima (ATP 33), Gabriel Diallo (ATP 35), and Corentin Moutet (ATP 39).

In addition to the tennis matches, the event program will include a festival zone with various activities, a fair, and a concert featuring performances by Dimash Qudaibergen, Ninety One, Kairat Nurtas, Alem, Miras Zhugunusov, Ilkhan, and MDee.