Kazakh PM Joins SCO Heads of Government Meeting in Moscow

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of Government Council meetings in Moscow, where member states discussed strengthening economic cooperation, developing transport connectivity, and advancing digital and industrial collaboration across the region.

Discussions focused on boosting trade and economic ties within the SCO. The organization’s contribution to the global economy has more than doubled since its establishment and now exceeds 30%. Kazakhstan’s trade with SCO member states surpassed $67 billion last year, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Nov. 18.

The meeting gathered heads of government and senior representatives from all SCO member states, observer states, and dialogue partners, as well as leaders of regional organizations.

Participants reviewed the implementation of decisions made at the Tianjin SCO Summit and exchanged views on improving the organization’s work. In the expanded session, the agenda included trade, finance, transport and logistics, digitalization and AI, water resources, and environmental cooperation.

Bektenov emphasized Kazakhstan’s support for fair and open international trade, noting that SCO countries collectively generate one-third of global GDP and nearly $1 trillion in internal trade.

Special attention was given to transit and transport development. Kazakhstan, a key Eurasian logistics hub, continues expanding its rail, road, air, and port infrastructure. Transit volumes through the country have nearly doubled in five years, reaching 27.5 million tons last year.

Participants highlighted the importance of aligning the Belt and Road initiative with Kazakhstan’s major transport corridors to strengthen industrial cooperation and regional integration. According to the World Bank, efficient implementation of these projects could boost global trade by up to 6% annually.

The officials also discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence, industrial partnership, including plans to establish an SCO Development Bank, as well as environmental and water management matters.

SCO member states reaffirmed their commitment to deepening multifaceted cooperation to support regional stability and global economic growth. Several multilateral agreements were signed at the conclusion of the meeting.