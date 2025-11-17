Kazakh PM Inspects Advances in Oncology and Biomedical Research

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed major developments in national oncology and biomedical research during visits to the National Research Oncology Center (NROC) and the Nazarbayev University Biomedical Research Center. The inspections focused on accelerating the adoption of advanced medical technologies and strengthening the national healthcare system.

Bektenov examined the new NROC facility, equipped for high-tech diagnostics, radiation and proton therapy, and organ and bone marrow transplants. The center performs around 12,000 diagnostic and surgical procedures annually, 4,000 radiation and proton therapy courses, and up to 330 transplants. Oncology care in Kazakhstan remains fully covered by state programs, with funding increasing sixfold over the past three years, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Nov. 17.

Bektenov was briefed on efforts to grant the NROC the status of an IAEA Anchor Center for radiation oncology. The facility is expanding domestic production of radiopharmaceuticals, enabling up to 12,000 PET (Positron Emission Tomography) – based studies annually, and operates specialized units for radionuclide therapy and proton treatment, the only one of its kind in Central Asia.

Bektenov instructed the Health Ministry to ensure equal access to advanced cancer treatment nationwide and to accelerate the development of nuclear medicine.

At Nazarbayev University, he inspected the new Biomedical Research Center, which houses advanced laboratories in genomics, molecular biology, regenerative medicine, and a state-of-the-art vivarium that meets high international biosafety standards. The university is pursuing AAALAC International accreditation and expanding capacity for preclinical research to support domestic pharmaceutical development.

He was introduced to several innovative projects, including ALEM, a device for extended preservation and transport of donor organs, and plans for a regional pharmaceutical center focused on R&D (Research and Development) and preclinical trials.

Bektenov emphasized the strategic importance of scientific research for the progress of Kazakhstan’s medical and pharmaceutical sectors and called on ministries to support the practical application of local innovations.