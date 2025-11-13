Kazakhstan Sends Emergency Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has sent 18 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to assist those affected by the recent devastating earthquake, reaffirming the country’s commitment to humanism and regional solidarity.

The aid package, totaling 18 tons and comprising 34 categories of essential goods, includes medicines, medical instruments, bedding, tents, and other critical supplies allocated from the state material reserve. The Health Ministry has also formed and dispatched a team of medical professionals to provide qualified assistance to the victims.

The humanitarian cargo is being delivered by an aircraft of the Defense Ministry, with loading and unloading operations carried out by personnel from the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ military unit to ensure prompt dispatch, reported the ministry’s press service on Nov. 13.

The delivery of aid was organized with the support of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID).