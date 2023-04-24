Kazakh MedTech Startup Joins StartX Program at Stanford University

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Cerebra Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered software for early stroke detection has entered the StartX Program at Stanford University, reported Kazinform on April 21.

“This is a big moment for the Kazakh IT industry. The fact that the Cerebra project was accepted into StartX signals to the world that Kazakhstan has begun to create advanced DeepTech technologies. This once again proves that while such types of AI as ChatGPT is developing, we are also making progress,” Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdad Mussin wrote on his Facebook page.

Cerebra is an AI software designed to quickly diagnose stroke and minimize human factors while providing an internal ecosystem for data exchange and any-time remote platform access. It became one of the winners of the Global Startup Awards.

“To be a member of the StartX program is an important achievement for our team, as 92 percent of the members of this community show growth and their products are in demand. It is also a strong community, where we will have access to talent, funding, and one of the most powerful innovation networks – Stanford University’s alumni network,” founder of the MedTech startup Doszhan Zhussupov told The Tech Media. On average, over $11 million was raised per company that was accepted into the StartX program, he added.

StartX is a community of over 1,800 entrepreneurs, industry experts, and Stanford professors, featuring over 700 well-funded growth-stage startups with a combined valuation of over $26 billion.

According to Zhussupov, StartX is open only to Stanford University graduates. After a detailed selection process, it concluded a partnership agreement with Astana Business Campus and Jas Ventures Almaty to accelerate startups from Kazakhstan and Central Asia.