Coca-Cola İçecek to Build Fourth Plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Coca-Cola İçecek Kazakhstan and the Agriculture Ministry have signed a framework agreement to construct the company’s fourth bottling plant in Aktobe. The agreement was concluded during the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR) with the support of Kazakh Invest national company.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, creating more than 120 new jobs upon completion. The new facility will feature eco-friendly technologies and international-standard waste management systems, contributing to Kazakhstan’s sustainable industrial development.

According to Veli Dinçel, general manager of Coca-Cola İçecek Kazakhstan, the agreement reflects the company’s commitment to long-term investment in Kazakhstan, reported Coca-Cola İçecek Kazakhstan on Oct. 31.

“The Aktobe plant will expand our production network, create new employment opportunities, and support the region’s sustainable growth,” he said.

Coca-Cola İçecek currently operates 36 plants across 12 countries, including three in Kazakhstan: in Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent. The upcoming facility in Aktobe follows closely on the heels of the completion of the Shymkent plant, a 27 billion tenge (US$51.5 million) project.

Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov emphasized that the project demonstrates successful public-private cooperation and will strengthen the region’s production capacity while promoting modern, environmentally responsible technologies.

Coca-Cola has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1994, investing over 106 billion tenge (US$202.3 million) in the national economy. Since 2013, the company has contributed more than 259 billion tenge (US$494.3 million) in taxes and around 475 billion tenge (US$906.5 million) to the country’s GDP.