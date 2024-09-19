Coca-Cola Opens Third Plant in Shymkent with $56 Million in Investments 

ASTANA – Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) opened its third plant in Shymkent with an annual production capacity of 283 million liters. The project, worth nearly 27 billion tenge (US$56.1 million), is expected to create 150 jobs, reported the company’s press service.

The new 16-hectare plant, equipped with two production lines, will increase CCI’s annual production capacity by approximately 30%. The plant is located near the Zhuldyz industrial zone in Shymkent.

In addition to the new plant in Shymkent, the company has facilities in Astana and Bereke village in the Almaty Region.

CCI Regional Director for Central Asia and Caucasus Erdinç Güzel said the company’s investments in the Kazakh economy reached 106 billion tenge (US$220.3 million) since 1994.

“Our operations in Kazakhstan today rank among the leading businesses for CCI. This achievement has been made possible thanks to the favorable and fair business environment created by the Kazakh government. Since 2013, CCI’s contribution in taxes and other mandatory payments to Kazakhstan’s budget has amounted to 259 billion tenge (US$538.4 million), and the overall contribution of our ecosystem to the country’s GDP has reached 475 billion tenge (US$987.4 million),” said Güzel.

The official opening ceremony on Sept. 13 was attended by Shymkent akim (Mayor) Gabit Syzdykbekov, Consul General of Türkiye in Turkistan İlker Pak, United States Consul General Michelle Yerkin, and industry executive of the Task Force division at Kazakh Invest national company Ainur Zhumanbayeva.

“The construction of the new CCI Kazakhstan plant in Shymkent is an important step in strengthening economic ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. This plant will not only create new jobs and contribute to the development of the regional economy, but it will also serve as an example for other Turkish companies interested in investing in Kazakhstan,” said Zhumanbayeva.

Kazakh Invest supported the opening of the plant. She revealed they are discussing the construction of new plants in other regions of the country.

CCI is a multinational beverage company operating in Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. CCI employs over 10,000 people and operates 33 bottling plants and three fruit processing plants across 12 countries.