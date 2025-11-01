Central Asia’s Youth Delegates Advance Regional Dialogue at UNESCO Forum

ASTANA — Young generation from Central Asia should no longer wait for change but lead it, said youth delegates from Central Asia, reflecting on their participation in the 14th UNESCO Youth Forum on Oct. 27-28 in Samarkand ahead of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference.

“Participating in the UNESCO Youth Forum has been an invaluable experience for my professional and personal growth. It was an opportunity to contribute to shaping international solutions that unite young leaders from across the globe for a sustainable future,” said Aisana Miram, delegate from Kazakhstan.

Miram is a public relations specialist at the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs, and member of the UN youth advisory council in Kazakhstan.

Nurullo Rasulov, delegate from Uzbekistan, member of Uzbekistan’s Youth Parliament, and UN youth champion for disarmament, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the forum’s location symbolized the region’s growing voice in global dialogue.

“For the first time in history, and for the first time in 40 years, this event is being held outside Paris. (…) Hosting it in Uzbekistan reflects our country’s firm, forward-looking commitment to science, education, and culture,” said Rasulov.

Central Asia’s youth on the global stage

The forum brought together approximately 150 young leaders from nearly 140 countries to discuss how climate action and related social transformations affect young people worldwide.

Over two days, participants developed a set of global youth recommendations to be presented to UNESCO member states. The draft covers six priority areas, including climate education, innovation, digital transformation, cultural heritage protection and psychosocial resilience among youth.

“The preparation for the 14th UNESCO Youth Forum started back in July. We took part in online webinars where we got to know participants from different countries and began working together on the draft recommendations,” said Miram.

During the closing ceremony, Miram presented the third recommendation, dedicated to fostering youth-led innovation for the green and blue transitions. These terms refer to the global shift toward low-carbon economies and the sustainable management of water and ocean resources. She highlighted the need to expand access for young people to sustainable entrepreneurship, climate technologies, and eco-driven initiatives.

“I also shared our experience with the national social environmental campaign Turaqty Jol [Sustainable Path], which has been implemented in Kazakhstan for six years by the Federation of UNESCO Clubs. This project unites youth, business, and civil organizations around the ideas of environmental protection and responsible consumption,” she said.

Samarkand’s global message

According to Rasulov, Samarkand’s selection as the venue underscored Central Asia’s enduring contribution to humanity’s cultural and intellectual history.

“For many centuries, Samarkand has been the heart of our region, serving as one of the key hubs of the Great Silk Road. (…) Many participants were astonished to see how our ancient monuments still stand proudly today. That was precisely our goal, for the world to know us, our history, and our heritage with their own eyes,” said Rasulov.

“The event taking place in Uzbekistan is not only a success for the country, but also a milestone for the entire region,” he added.

A milestone for regional cooperation

For more than 25 years, the UNESCO Youth Forum has provided a platform for young people to have a voice in decision-making on UNESCO’s programs and policies.

The 43rd UNESCO General Conference, which followed the youth forum, began on Oct. 30 and will continue until Nov. 13 in Samarkand.

As UNESCO’s highest decision-making body, the conference brings together representatives of all member states to define the organization’s priorities, approve its budget, and elect members of its governing bodies, including the executive board and the director-general.

The conference addresses a wide range of global themes across education, culture, science, and communication, with debates focusing on climate change, artificial intelligence, cultural heritage protection, and youth engagement in sustainable development. Plenary meetings, ministerial roundtables, and high-level panels are taking place across Samarkand, transforming the ancient Silk Road city into a global hub of multilateral dialogue.