Kazakhstan Calls for Stronger Global Cultural Partnerships at UNESCO General Conference

ALMATY — Kazakh State Counselor and Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Erlan Karin presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s new modernization initiatives on Oct. 31 at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Karin outlined Kazakhstan’s vision for advancing global cooperation through trust, openness, and fairness. He also emphasized UNESCO’s growing importance and called for strengthening cooperation with the ICESCO, reported Akorda.

“We are convinced that only through joint efforts can we preserve the richness and diversity of our shared cultural heritage. Together we can build a fairer, wiser, and more compassionate world,” Karin said.

He highlighted President Tokayev’s key domestic reforms, which focus on nationwide digitalization and the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across economic sectors.

“Kazakhstan is, in fact, among the first countries in the world to adopt comprehensive, systemic measures for the rapid introduction of digitalization and AI tools. President Tokayev has framed digital transformation and new technologies as part of Kazakhstan’s new national idea,” he said.

Karin also outlined a political modernization agenda that envisions a transition to a unicameral parliament elected through proportional representation.

“The goal of Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform is to strengthen the institutional foundation of the political system. This will enhance the role of political parties and their participation in public life. Overall, the reform marks another stage in Kazakhstan’s broader political transformation,” he said.