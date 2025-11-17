Dimash Qudaibergen to Make Egyptian Debut at Pyramids Echo Festival This Month 

ASTANA — The Pyramids Echo will host Kazakh singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dimash Qudaibergen for his first performance in Egypt on Nov. 30, closing out the festival’s November program.

“Known for his six-octave vocal range and his ability to move across opera, classical, and contemporary styles, Qudaibergen will perform selections from works including ‘S.O.S d’un terrien en détresse’, ‘When I’ve Got You’, and ‘Stranger’,” reads the article published by Scene Now on Nov. 14.

His appearance will follow a week of concerts at the Pyramids Panorama Theater. The program will open on Nov. 24 with pianist Lang Lang performing alongside the UK’s Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, followed by Immortal Melodies on Nov. 25 honouring composers Hisham Nazih and Ammar El Sherei. On Nov. 26, the festival will present A Night from Hollywood, an orchestral evening dedicated to film scores. An Arabic Night on Nov. 27 will feature performances by Syrian vocalist Faia Younan and Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme, and Nov. 28 will highlight Egyptian artists in a dedicated gala concert.

Qudaibergen’s performance serves as the final event of the month. Tickets are available through Tazkarti’s official website.

From Nov. 12 to 17, during the days when Qudaibergen is giving solo concerts in Europe, Berlin is hosting JULDYZ, an exhibition of paintings dedicated to Qudaibergen.