Astana’s Airport Serves 7.8 Million Passengers in January-October

ASTANA — The Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport has served nearly 7.8 million passengers in January-October, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. Growth was observed across both domestic and international routes.

Domestic traffic rose 13% as airlines increased frequency and accessibility of flights. International passenger numbers showed the same growth, supported by new direct routes linking the capital with global destinations. Transit traffic also continues to rise, with nearly 90,000 passengers using the airport as a connecting hub for Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The airport handled 14% more flights and saw a 10% increase in cargo and mail shipments, strengthening its position as a regional logistics hub, reported the airport’s press service on Nov. 13.

This year, the airport confirmed compliance with international standards: ICAO aviation safety requirements, IATA ISAGO certification with a 97% compliance rate, and implementation of the ASQ (Airport Service Quality) passenger service monitoring program to continuously improve service quality.