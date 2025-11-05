190 Years of Shokan Ualikhanov: Kazakh Explorer Who Conquered Knowledge

By Staff report in Nation on 5 November 2025

ASTANA – This November marks the 190th anniversary of Shokan Ualikhanov’s birth — a Kazakh scholar, ethnographer, intelligence officer, and trailblazer in the study of Central Asia.

Shokan Ualikhanov, Kazakh scholar, ethnographer, intelligence officer, and pioneer in the study of Central Asia. Photo credit: e-history

In the mid-19th century, Central Asia became a stage for rivalry between Russia and the British Empire. Kashgar was closed to Europeans, yet Ualikhanov, without guards or diplomatic protection, penetrated the city and gathered strategically vital political, geographic, and cultural information.

It was both a scientific triumph and an international-level intelligence operation. His findings later informed the demarcation of borders in the region, including those between Kazakhstan and China.

Curious, courageous, and endlessly inquisitive, Ualikhanov left an enduring legacy. Discover the full story of his life, expeditions, and letters in AT correspondent Aida Haidar’s feature, coming this Saturday.


