Turkic World Film Festival Awards Top Prizes in Aktau

ALMATY – Korkyt Ata Turkic World Film Festival held a closing ceremony on Oct. 4, announcing the winners among 47 films and bringing together filmmakers, cultural leaders, and audiences from across the Turkic world in Aktau.

The international jury awarded the Grand Prize for Best Feature Film to “Black. Red. Yellow” from Kyrgyzstan. Kazakh director Aruan Anartai won Best Director for his film “Joqtau” (Mourning), reported the Ministry of Culture and Information press service on Oct. 6.

The award for Best Documentary Film went to “Gingerbread for Her Father, My Great-Grandfather, Her Grandfather” by Alina Mustafina.

Best Screenplay was awarded to Taleh Yuzbekov of Azerbaijan for the film “May be.” In acting categories, Yulduz Rajabova from Uzbekistan and Mine Dogan from Turkey shared Best Actress, while Parviz Mamedrzaev from Azerbaijan won Best Actor award.

The prestigious TÜRKSOY Award for Contribution to Turkic Culture was presented to Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova. The jury also gave special recognition to the films “Kitap” (The book) from Turkmenistan and Kyrgyz “Kachkyn” (Runaway).

Chair of the State Center for Support of National Cinema Kurmanbek Zhumagali also awarded a special prize to Almaz Maldybayev, head of the Kinopark cinema network for his contribution to domestic cinema.

One of the festival’s most important outcomes was the signing of cooperation memoranda between Kazakhstan’s State Center for Support of National Cinema and film organizations of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

These agreements aim to expand co-productions, joint training programs, and the promotion of Turkic cultural heritage through cinema.