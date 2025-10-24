Tokayev Highlights Progress and Unity Ahead of Republic Day 

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated citizens on the upcoming Republic Day, marking 35 years since the Declaration of State Sovereignty. He expressed gratitude to the country’s founders and reformers, noting that Kazakhstan is confidently advancing on its path of reform and progress

“This year, our nation reaches a significant milestone, 35 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Kazakhstan’s Sovereignty. It was on this very day that the tradition of our centuries-old statehood was revived, and the banner of our independence was raised high. Historical justice prevailed, and the national spirit was strengthened,” said Tokayev.

He described the date as a “sacred day,” the moment that opened the path to people’s self-determination, reported Akorda.

“Undoubtedly, independence is our highest value, and safeguarding and strengthening it is the sacred duty of every citizen of Kazakhstan,” he added.

In his remarks, Tokayev outlined the country’s achievements over the years. He said Kazakhstan has undergone major political and social reforms since 2019, with increased transparency and fairness in governance.

President Tokayev also highlighted economic figures, noting that Kazakhstan remains the largest economy in Central Asia. Since 2019, GDP has risen by 16%, reaching 137 trillion tenge (US$255.2 billion). GDP per capita grew by 47% to $14,400. National reserves total $58 billion, and foreign trade turnover stands at $142 billion, growing by 83% over the past seven years.

In terms of infrastructure development, the Dostyk–Moiynty railway line was launched, 13,000 kilometers of roads were built or repaired, and 36 new air routes were opened, strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a Eurasian transport hub.

Manufacturing output grew by 7.5%. Small and medium-sized enterprises now contribute 40% of GDP and employ half of the workforce. Construction reached a record 19 million square meters of new housing. Agricultural output increased 2.5 times, with grain harvests exceeding 20 million tons.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to social development. Under the National Fund for Children program, state investments in education tripled and teachers’ salaries doubled. More than 1,200 new schools were built.

Funding for science increased fivefold, and 33 branches of foreign universities opened in Kazakhstan. Healthcare funding tripled, 927 facilities were built or renovated, and life expectancy exceeded 75 years.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan should be a fair, safe, clean, and strong country. He emphasized patriotism, responsibility, and service to the nation as key values for young citizens.

President Tokayev also praised Kazakhstan’s growing innovation sector, highlighting Higgsfield AI, a startup that became the country’s first unicorn. The national supercomputer and AI programs, including AI Sana and Alatau City, mark steps toward digital transformation. He reiterated the goal to build a fully digital nation within three years, driven by knowledge and artificial intelligence.

In foreign policy, Kazakhstan continues its balanced diplomacy and maintains friendly relations with all partners. Tokayev reaffirmed the nation’s role as a reliable and responsible international partner.

He concluded by honoring citizens who have made outstanding contributions to the nation. President Tokayev concluded his address by emphasizing that Kazakhstan’s greatest wealth is its people, and that unity, diligence, and respect remain the foundation of national strength.