Modern Alatau Tennis Center Opens in Almaty

ASTANA – The Alatau Tennis Center, the largest facility of its kind in Almaty, has officially opened its doors. The center is designed to serve both professional athletes and amateurs of all ages, providing optimal conditions for training, skill development, and the organization of tournaments at national and international levels.

Highly qualified coaches are engaged in the training process, ensuring a comprehensive approach to developing tennis in Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s (KTF) press service reported on Oct. 13.

The opening ceremony was attended by Almaty Akim (Mayor) Darkhan Satybaldy and KTF President Bulat Utemuratov, as well as prominent professional tennis players Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko, Beibit Zhukaev, and Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, who are participating in the ATP 250 Almaty Open tournament taking place from Oct. 11 to 19 at the Almaty Arena. During the event, the players held a master class for children and planted trees on the grounds of the new center.

In his remarks, Satybaldy emphasized the importance of the new facility for the Alatau district.

“The new tennis center has become an important sports facility for one of the city’s rapidly developing districts. It will serve as a platform for nurturing young athletes and hosting major competitions, enhancing Almaty’s reputation in the international sports community,” he said.

Over the past 18 years, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s private investment in the development of the sport has exceeded $200 million. Since 2007, 38 tennis centers with 291 hard and clay courts have been constructed nationwide. The Alatau Tennis Center has become the 39th facility built with the federation’s support.

Occupying an area of more than 5,000 square meters, the center features 14 courts – four indoor and four outdoor hard courts, as well as six outdoor clay courts. The complex also includes a fitness gym, a medical office, a conference hall, and administrative premises. Seating capacity is 150 for outdoor courts and 100 for indoor courts. The facility can serve up to 500 visitors per day, with particular attention to inclusive tennis and affordable programs for children from large and low-income families.

The opening coincided with the start of the ATP 250 Almaty Open main draw on Oct. 13. Although local players Mikhail Kukushkin, Denis Yevseyev, and 17-year-old Amir Omarkhanov were unable to advance past the qualifying rounds, three representatives of Kazakhstan – Alexander Shevchenko, Timofey Skatov, and Beibit Zhukaev – continue to compete in the singles category.