Tokayev Endorses Skilled Professions, Industrial Growth in Kostanai Region

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated the importance of promoting working professions, particularly among youth, as he toured the KamLitKZ iron foundry during his working visit to the Kostanai Region on Sept. 10, reported Akorda.

High-Tech Foundry creates 500 jobs and boosts efficiency

The plant, which has an annual capacity of 45,000 tons of castings, was developed by a Kazakh team of engineers and technologists, world-class engineering experts and European mechanical engineers. It is valued at 78.2 billion tenge (US$163.7 million) and created 500 jobs.

Equipped with 30 robots in its most complex areas, the foundry focuses on a high level of automation, energy efficiency, and minimal environmental impact.

Tokayev was also briefed on new projects in the industrial sector, agriculture, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and logistics, which, if implemented, could double the region’s gross product, increase annual budget revenues by 75 billion tenge (US$157 million), raise the average salary 1.5-fold, and create 20,000 jobs.

KIA automobile plant to provide 1,500 permanent jobs

Tokayev visited the construction site of the KIA automobile plant, which is expected to roll out its first test vehicle in July 2025. Anticipated to launch by October 2025, it will have an annual production capacity of 70,000 cars and create 1,500 permanent jobs.

At the initial stage, the plant will produce models such as the Sorento and Sportage. The project, valued at $200 million with 80% foreign direct investment, will focus on high efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Tokayev was also presented with a plan to create a cluster of component manufacturers near the plant. This localization center is already under construction. KIA is working to attract global suppliers of car components and spare parts, and South Korean companies have shown interest in the project.

Boosting localization and equipment modernization in agriculture

At the AgromashHolding KZ localization center, which produces agricultural machinery, Tokayev stressed the importance of increasing localization, training skilled workers, and updating agricultural equipment, facing an 80% wear rate.

Currently, 700 workers produce 250,000 units and components per year. The plant has manufactured nearly 1,000 tractors and 300 combines since the beginning of 2024. It has received an order for the production of components for CLAAS tractors and combines and plans to sign a contract with the global manufacturer of mounted and trailed equipment AMAZONE. The center has also begun working with KIA.

Akim (governor) of the Kostanai Region Kumar Aksakalov reported that five million hectares have been sown this year. Local farmers plan to increase yields by using better seeds and fertilizers.

The region also aims to boost milk and meat production by 1.4 times and poultry meat production by five times over the next three years with 14 new dairy farms, 44 livestock complexes, and two large poultry farms.

Education

Tokayev visited the recently opened sports and recreation complex in Kostanai, which has sections for mini-football, basketball, volleyball, and table tennis. The complex focuses on making physical culture facilities accessible to city residents and creating all necessary conditions for people with special needs.

He toured the Smart Center for Children IQostanay, where 2,000 students receive additional technical education in 24 clubs. The children showcased robotics, engineering, and aircraft modeling projects and appreciated Tokayev’s decision to increase the number of educational grants for technical specialties.