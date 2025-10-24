Kazakhstan’s First AI School Builds Global Peer-to-Peer Learning Community

ASTANA — One year after its launch by Astana Hub, Tomorrow School, Kazakhstan’s first peer-to-peer artificial intelligence school, has evolved into a dynamic international community of 303 students from Kazakhstan, the United States, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan, redefining how IT and AI professionals are trained through collaboration instead of traditional teaching.

Tomorrow School offers a unique format with no teachers or lectures. Instead, students learn from each other, solving real-world problems and sharing experiences. This approach fosters teamwork, adaptability, and independent thinking — skills essential for success in the fast-evolving IT landscape.

“As an economist, I always wanted to grow in IT and artificial intelligence. Studying at Tomorrow School changed my understanding of self-education. We do not just study theory – we solve real-world problems together. This format helps develop teamwork and build professional connections,” said student Amir Zhakyshev.

The 18-month program includes more than 50 projects and 20 programming languages, from Golang and JavaScript to Python and Rust. During the final stage, students specialize in key fields such as AI engineering, full-stack and mobile development, cybersecurity, DevOps, and game development, reported the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development on Oct. 24.

The curriculum is flexible and open 24/7, allowing participants to study at their own pace. Tuition is completely free, and top students from the regions receive free accommodation, helping talented youth from remote areas access world-class digital education.

Tomorrow School’s community reflects diversity and inclusion: the average student age is 27, and 35% of participants are women, highlighting growing female engagement in technology. Since its inception, the school has held nine selection rounds, receiving over 16,000 applications and enrolling 1,272 participants.

Students also contribute to the Astana Hub ecosystem by joining initiatives such as Startup Garage, AI’preneurs, and Silkway Accelerator. One student team secured a $50,000 soft-commitment from Astana Hub Ventures, while another placed third out of 512 teams at the international Solana Day hackathon, showcasing innovation at the intersection of AI, art, and blockchain.

In its first year, Tomorrow School has hosted 30 guest lectures featuring experts such as Nicolas Sadirac, Aidana Kaskyrbek, Ivan Kononov, and Dmitry Mun, covering topics from AI and blockchain to career growth and design.