Kazakhstan to Integrate Artificial Intelligence into Lawmaking Process

ASTANA – Artificial intelligence is set to become an expert assistant in Kazakhstan’s lawmaking process, as the Ministry of Justice expands its digital transformation.

Deputy Minister of Justice Bekbolat Moldabekov announced that AI will soon help draft regulatory legal acts, while the recently launched Digital Bailiff system has already saved citizens over 1.9 billion tenge (US$3.5 million), cutting fees and increasing access to justice.

During an Oct. 23 press conference at the Central Communications Service, Moldabekov emphasized that the ministry is implementing AI-driven solutions across multiple areas. A 24/7 online legal consultant, already available on the website adilet.zan.kz, provides citizens with instant legal guidance on a wide range of issues, reducing the workload of government agencies in explaining legislation.

The next step, Moldabekov said, will be the introduction of a smart assistant, an AI-powered tool designed to support drafters of regulatory legal acts, reported Kazinform.

“Its functions will include integrating international best practices, conducting legal monitoring, and identifying unconstitutional provisions based on Constitutional Court rulings. The smart assistant will not just be an auxiliary tool but a full-fledged participant in the rulemaking process, ensuring the quality, consistency, and legal sustainability of drafted laws,” Moldabekov said.

Another major achievement of the ministry’s digital transformation is the automation of enforcement proceedings through the Digital Bailiff project, launched in August 2024. This system automatically initiates and manages enforcement cases without human intervention, eliminating errors, reducing corruption risks, and accelerating debt collection.

According to Moldabekov, one of the most important social outcomes of the project is the reduction of financial pressure on citizens. Previously, when private bailiffs handled cases, debtors paid an additional 25% in service fees. With automation, these expenses are eliminated.